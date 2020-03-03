Dear Editor, in hearing the complaints at the civic center and reading about the complaints on Tuesday’s council meeting, I am appalled at the lack of knowledge being displayed by both the council members and the community.
I had a high water bill too, but at a lower cost. What I did was try to find the leak because the city’s Water Department said that that could be the cause. I dug at two places and asked a plumbing company for equipment to find water under the soil, but no luck.
My solution? Go to the meter and look at the dial to see if it kept moving. After a few minutes of non-movement by the dial, I came to the conclusion that I did not have a water leak. Next step, record my meter every morning, and before and after the reading date. Viola! My meter reading was the same as the city’s reading.
