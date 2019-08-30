Casa de la Cultura will host Xinachtli, a group performing an Azteca-Mexica vigil ceremony and traditional dance honoring the Aztec deity of the maguey plant and fertility, Mayahuel.
The organization will host the vigil ceremony Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to sunrise. A traditional dance will take place on Sunday morning.
The ceremony is a part of a yearly tradition, in which the ceremony focuses on the spiritual point of the west. The point of the west focuses on healing and giving thanks to Mother Earth, according to Casa de la Cultura founding member Diana Abrego.
“This (ceremony) is where we honor our Mother Earth. We give her thanks for giving us another opportunity to plant again … at the same time we ask for forgiveness,” Abrego said.
According to Abrego, Del Rio is very sacred and people have traditionally used plants from here.
Saturday’s ceremony ties in with the Aztec deity Mayahuel, who is associated with the maguey plant and is considered a fertility goddess.
“September is about the harvest and planting. It is poignant to respect the Earth and the relationship humans have with this land,” Abrego said.
Abrego said it is important to continue sharing old traditions, such as this one, and have them carried on through younger generations. “It is an ancient tradition; it’s a Native American tradition,” Abrego said.
People can arrive at whatever time they are able to stop by. Abrego said out of respect for the ceremony, people can leave before the ceremony starts around midnight or during a break.
A group cleansing will take place around sunrise and people are also welcome to join in at that time.
The ceremony is not to be confused with witchcraft. “People probably confuse it because they don’t understand,” Abrego said.
Last year there was a good turnout. Xinachtli members were received with an open heart and felt welcomed, according to Abrego.
“That’s what I appreciate about Del Rio; everyone looks forward to coming. The whole ceremony is beautiful because it’s an important point of the year,” Abrego said.
Abrego said it is important to teach the youth to take care of the environment and to respect Mother Nature.
The event is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to take a medicinal plant for the vigil ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.