Autumn (fall) is a second spring when every leaf is a flower … I don’t have any degrees besides my own 98.6, but one thing I see: the intelligent design of all creation is very, very intelligent! There are profound teachings about this in the book of Job (Old Testament).
Out of the whirlwind eventually comes the voice of God, who puts all in proper perspective to consider the wonders of creation in nature, which manifest His greatness: “He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing” (Job 26:7)
Who are we to think we can “improve” His creation, by adding chemicals or genetically modify or make healthy products illegal? Genesis 1:11-12, 21-25 speaks about the unbridgeable gap of sterility that separates all species (anti-Darwinism).
Transhumanism should be a HUGE no-no, for this Frankenstein monster is taking over this world with obvious demonic speed!
In Matthew, Chapter 24, Jesus warned us about these dangers “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be”
HOW were the days of Noah? genetically modified organisms (GMO) plants, GMO animals and GMO people (DNA)!
A mixture of animals of one species with the other, in order therewith to provoke the Lord; fallen angels making love with the daughters of men and creating giants (Gen.6:1-7), sounds familiar?
And God saw the whole earth and it was corrupt, for all flesh had corrupted its ways upon earth, all men and all animals. Any man who did walk in the ways of the Lord died in those days, before God brought the evil upon man which He had declared.
Only an ark-load full of animals, and Noah, his wife, his three sons and their wives, found grace in the eyes of the Lord.
Back to God’s creation.
Dennis the Menace explained “when the weather starts getting colder, the trees start to shiver, and that’s how the leaves start to fall.” The trees aren’t the only ones that shiver – animals and people do too. They’ve done that for millennia, so we need to prevent sicknesses by eating healthy.
As long as we can pronounce the ingredients in a product we buy, it will be ok.
“God satisfieth our mouth with good things; so that our youth is renewed like the eagle’s” (Ps.103:5).
“People are starting to awaken to the fact that we have allowed God’s covenant between earth and man to go astray. The reality that corporate control over our food and environment has been an utter and dismal failure, is beyond calculus; and we truly have relinquished our responsibilities as being good stewards of God’s earth This has led to SO much suffering we see – not just in one’s health, but at the foundational levels of our societies” (edensessentials.com).
The first settlers no doubt had commonsense wisdom from above; but over the years America has been like a proud teenager “knowing it all better” – refusing to take advice from Europe the parent.
Many bad ingredients in the food are banned there that are still allowed here! Zen Honeycutt is the founder of “Moms Across America” and author of her book “Unstoppable: Transforming Sickness and Struggle in Triumph, Empowerment and a Celebration of Community.”
It delves into the state of the world’s food supply; how to navigate through the many hazards of the S(a)tandard American Diet (S.A.D.), and how we can become a powerful change agent ourselves in all our allergies, autoimmune problems and autisms. We are NOT what we DON’T eat. That’s true in the physical realm and also in the spiritual.
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
