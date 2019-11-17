What on earth did people do to waste time before the advent of Facebook? For all those millennia prior to Facebook, how did we all fail to notice that kittens are adorable? Or that Biblical scriptures, printed in a gothic font against a blue background, could be uplifting. Or that Golden Retriever puppies with floppy ears and round tummies were cute? Who could possibly have guessed?
And pray tell when, in the long course of human communication, have so many grand-baby pictures been circulated so widely and appreciated by so few?
What monumental conceit spread like cholera among the population to convince them anyone wanted to hear their opinion on a) the Electoral College, b) saggy pants or c) what they had for breakfast?
We can thank Facebook for that and for opening our eyes to the world around us.
An example: The other day, a Facebook posting listed a little more than a dozen of life’s natural wonders without which a child’s education is supposedly incomplete. They included mud pies, grasshoppers, tadpoles, water bugs, dragon flies, elderberries, wild strawberries, chestnuts, water lilies, daisies, butterflies, pine cones, sand piles, garter snakes and huckleberries.
Within minutes of the posting, comments from all over poured in and added others. Honeysuckle nectar, grapevines, dandelion puffs, eggs from the nest, pond fishing, tree houses, rope swings, camping, toasting marshmallows, s’mores, double-dipped ice cream cones, June bugs on a thread, lightning bugs in a jar, water from a garden hose, marbles, hide-and-seek, wax lips, rain puddles, playing cards in bicycle spokes, hop scotch, wax teeth, jack rocks, hula hoops, jaw breakers, blackberries, hickory nuts, chiggers, tire swings, creek dams, wild violets, four leaf clovers, salamanders, toads, box turtles, crayfish, hand-cranked homemade ice cream, and little wax soda bottles.
Those were just the objects. When the list included activities, it really took off. Trading in pop bottles for money, watermelon under a tree, roasting wieners over open fire, romping in the park on a Sunday afternoon, swinging so high that the long chain of the swing buckles and jerks in mid air, walking on fallen trees that stretch over the creek, roller coaster rides, falling backwards into a pile of leaves, doubling on a bicycle, making snow angels, finding the lost key to your roller skates, blasting an entire roll of caps all at once with a hammer, grape arbor play-houses, fried apple pies, the smell of sheets drying on the line, roller skating, making acorn pipes, bonfires, baby chicks at the feed and seed store, window shopping downtown, homemade pies, Sunday dinners with the grandparents, car pools, creek walking, outdoor music, Christmas parades, and Friday night football games with a marching band.
Two observations struck me after reading those lists. First, not one of them required an electrical outlet or batteries, and second, they were almost all set in rural or small town America, and that’s an America that is on the brink of extinction.
With 82 percent of the American population living in cities (according to the World Health Organization), the following is the list that will likely grace the comment thread of the FaceBook of tomorrow, and by tomorrow I mean in the next 24 hours.
Bodegas, spray painting, stick ball, mimes, taxis, open fire hydrants, pizza by the slice, mosh pits, double dutch jump rope, Nintendo, street sweepers, performance art, sports stadiums, sirens, doormen, catwalks, delis, flash mobs, Chinese carry-out, rooftop tanning, crack houses, X-Box games, 10-speed bikes, espresso, pigeon raising, lofts, hot dog carts, front stoops, tattoo parlors, in-line skates, food trucks, zoos, museums, art galleries, graffiti artists, stop-light cameras, bike messengers, sidewalk chalk drawings, double parking, arcades, skateboards, movie premieres, ballet, dog walkers, multi-theaters.
And mind you, these are strictly from my imagination. I have no experience with urban living beyond what I see in movies or on TV, so who knows whether that list is even accurate. I don’t know how 82 percent of America lives or thinks, because I’m not a part of that America.
The point is, that as Facebook draws us together in its comforting embrace, it also reinforces the barriers that keep us apart. Better call it Two-Facebook.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: November 17 - Take A Hike Day; 19th - Have A Bad Day Day; 21st - False Confession Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
