Spring is on its way, along with all the fun the changing seasons have to offer. There’s a lot going on in Southwest Texas as February melts into March. With so many festivities approaching, scammers are also gearing up to try to steal money from event goers.
Experiences and memories can be worth the cost of a pricey ticket, and scammers know people are willing to pay. That’s why Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to prepare you for this upcoming sports and festival season with a reminder and tips on avoiding ticket scams:
• Consider the source. Knowing whom you’re buying your tickets from can help you avoid buying bad tickets. For example, a professional ticket broker is a legitimate and accredited reseller, while a scalper is an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller. There are also scammers who sell fake tickets online or charge you for tickets and never send them.
• Check out the seller or broker. You can check bbb.org and read past customer reviews to see what others have experienced with a seller or broker. You can also see if you’re buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers-member resale company by visiting VerifiedTicketSource.com.
• Know the refund policy. Never buy tickets from a reseller without a clear refund policy. Before you purchase tickets, you should also know if the tickets will be available immediately or when they will be shipped.
• Use protected payment methods. Credit cards are always the safest way to pay, especially if you receive tickets that were not as promised. Wire transfers, gift cards and cash transactions make it difficult to get your money back if you end up with fraudulent tickets.
Jason Meza is the Better Business Bureau San Antonio Area Regional Director
