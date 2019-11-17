ACUÑA, México – La presidencia municipal de Acuña inició el jueves la construcción de un museo en instalaciones del antiguo cuartel militar, con recursos federales por 33 millones de pesos.
El alcalde Roberto de los Santos dio el banderazo de inicio de esta obra, a cargo de la Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario Territorial y Urbano, que se construye en una superficie de 4 mil 475 metros cuadrados.
El proyecto arquitectónico consta de patio central, siete salas de exposición, área administrativa y recepción, tienda de museo y escalinatas de acceso; edificio complementario y de servicios (mantenimiento, sanitarios y cafetería), foro al aire libre y dos terrazas tipo mirador.
El alcalde fue acompañado en este arranque formal de obra, por miembros del cabildo, el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona; el Tesorero Municipal Carlos Donato Pérez Reyes.
También por el Cronista José Juan Medina Zapata; el Director de Obras Públicas Carlos Gustavo Maltos Villarreal y el Subdirector de Obras Públicas Jesús Barrientos Pérez, entre otros.
Se resaltó la gestoría realizada por administraciones municipales ante la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional para la donación de este edificio, el seguimiento de la autoridad municipal y el apoyo técnico de obras públicas municipales ante la federación para que fuese incluido este proyecto.
Después de la presentación de los datos técnicos, De los Santos reconoció que el proyecto posibilitará la promoción turística y que será un espacio de convivencia para los acuñenses.
“Tenemos mucho que agradecer a nuestro ejército, a la SEDENA, ya que cedieron el edificio y el espacio para que se pudiera llevar a cabo esta obra, y creo que eso también es muy importante agradecerlo”, dijo el alcalde.
De igual manera agradeció al director y subdirector de obras públicas por acompañarle a la Ciudad de México a tocar puertas y dar seguimiento para lograr la construcción de la obra.
New museum construction kicks off
ACUÑA, Mexico – The city of Acuña began Thursday the construction of a new museum in the former military garrison, project funded with 33 million pesos (US $1.8 million) in federal funds.
City Mayor Roberto de los Santos broke the ground of this project, which will be carried out by the Urban and Rural Territory Development Secretariat, and is being built on 4,475 square meters (48,168 sq. ft.) of land.
The project consists of a central courtyard, seven exhibition halls, administrative and reception area, museum shop and access stairs; a complementary building and services area (maintenance, toilets and cafeteria), outdoor forum and two mirador-style terraces.
The mayor was accompanied by members of the council, Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona; Municipal Treasurer Carlos Donato Pérez Reyes.
Also by Historian José Juan Medina Zapata, Director of Public Works Carlos Gustavo Maltos Villarreal, and Deputy Director of Public Works Jesús Barrientos Pérez, among others.
During the event remarks were made pertaining the National Defense Secretariat donation of the building, follow up by municipal officials and the technical support of the Public Works Department.
After presenting the projects’ specifications, De los Santos said the museum will be an attraction for visitors, and will also provide a space for Acuñenses to learn about local history.
“We have too much to thank our Mexican Army for, the SEDENA (National Defense Secretariat), since they donated the building and the space, so that this project could be carried out, I think it is very important to thank them,” De los Santos said.
He also thanked the director and deputy director of public works for traveling to Mexico City to knock on doors, and following up with federal officials to make this new museum come true.
