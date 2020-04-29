As the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis continues, demand for student meal delivery provided by San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District increased significantly last week, after a two-week decrease due to holidays.
The school district prepared and delivered approximately 30,000-plus breakfast and lunch meals combined last week, from April 20-24.
It is a significant increase compared to the weeks of Apr. 6-10 and Apr. 13-17, as demand remained below 25,000 meals for both weeks.
Demand for breakfast increased, recording a minimum of 2,100 meals per day. Demand for lunch meals also increased reaching a minimum of 3,700 meals per day last week.
Del Rio is divided into eight areas for meal delivery, with each area having different drop off zones. A total of 31 drop off zones are divided between the areas for meal delivery.
The meals are prepared and delivered by a total of 98 school district staff workers, San Felipe Del Rio CISD Public Information Officer Rene “Reno” Luna previously said.
The school district began meal delivery on Mar. 16, after physical classes were suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announced physical classes are suspended for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year, as is state-mandated testing for the students.
