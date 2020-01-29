When I went to the Rincon Del Diablo on Saturday, I was reminded that it’s still winter, in spite of the warm, sunny days we’ve been having on and off.
The stately pecans standing here and there in the Rincon and in a small grove across the creek have all lost their leaves, and their bare branches were stark black slashes against the solid, featureless pewter sky. The open meadows below the pecans were a bistre-colored carpet of dry grasses and weeds.
The carrizo hedge was a 20-foot-high wall of straw-colored fronds smudged with umber at its base where the night shadows lingered. The landscape was a study in brown and gray. In other places, winter is white and blue, but here in Del Rio, it is brown and gray.
It was chilly, too, 53ºF, and a rising southeast breeze makes it seem even colder.
I was glad that I had bundled up for my trip afield.
I didn’t see many birds at first, just squadron after squadron of Great-tailed Grackles flying over the Rincon to more productive foraging grounds to the south and Black Vultures leaving their roosts a little farther upstream near Del Rio Rotary Park and setting out in search of the morning’s first meal.
I heard – but never saw – a trio of Green Jays calling to each other across the creek. I thought they might have been in the Rincon, but as I got closer to them, I realized they were probably on the Joplin property on the southeast bank of the creek.
I also heard a series of crazy calls, a strange series of whistles, chips and chirps, coming from deep in the carrizo hedge on the Rincon side of the creek. This was a Long-billed Thrasher “singing” his territorial song. It won’t be long before the thrasher gets up the nerve to perch and sing out in the open, but on Saturday, it contented itself with staying deep in the cane.
The Great Kiskadees had no such qualms, and flew back and forth across the creek, often dive-bombing any Great-tailed Grackles perching on trees in “their” territory. I don’t think they feel threatened by the grackles; I honestly think the kiskadees simply enjoy annoying them.
I spent some time sitting quietly on the creek bank and saw a Great Blue Heron wing past on its way upstream.
I didn’t stay terribly long, but I’m glad I was able to see this little slice of winter. It won’t be long before we have to contend with triple-digit temperatures again.
Field Notes: Ken Hayes, who lives in north Del Rio near the Agarita Drive water tanks, called just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to say he had just seen a Purple Martin checking out the martin houses in his yard.
Winter may be lingering, but if the Purple Martins are already sending scouts, we know spring is definitely on its way.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
