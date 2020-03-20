So I was asking the Lord for a word for His church this evening. The first thing I got was 2nd Chronicles 7:14, and then Hebrews Chapter 12 in my spirit man. I know God is speaking, however we are those that must listen, and find grace to finish the race set before us acceptably before God. I encourage all to read Hebrews Chapter 12 in full. This is just a portion.
Hebrews 12 25-29
25 See that you do not refuse God who speaks unto us all. For if they did not escape who refused God, that spoke on earth, how much more shall we not escape, if we turn away from the Lord that speaks from heaven! 26 Whose voice shook the earth, but now as He has promised, saying, yet once more I will not shake just the earth only, but also I shall shake heaven as well. 27 The Lord speaking this word, that yet once more, signifies the removing of those things that are shaken, which things are those things that He has made, that those things which cannot be shaken may remain. 28 Therefore we who are receiving a kingdom in Christ Jesus our Lord which cannot be moved, let us have grace, where by which we may serve God acceptably, with holy reverence and godly fear!
29 For our God is a consuming fire!
2 Chronicles 7:14
14 If my people, says the Lord, that are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, if they will seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.
God is speaking to all of us in this world in this day! Let us not turn a deaf ear to what He speaks to us when trials and suffering come upon the world as we now see. To some it is an opportunity to repent and turn back unto God, to others to remain focused and let Christ be the center of our lives, to others, unfortunately it means the end comes, and it is too late to repent and receive Christ to believe in Him and follow Him.
If we are feeling a tug on our hearts that change is needed, don’t turn a deaf ear unto the Lord, but let us let Him into all areas of our lives. That this will bring the change in our lives He is seeking to bring!
Look at these times we are in presently, as a time to be a blessing to others, a time to love and share! As a time to seek to honor God in all things, not just in the good times, but also in the trials and sufferings of this present time. Our hearts are being tested. May the Lord give us all strength to draw from Him the patience, endurance, and strength we need in our time of testing.
Much love to everyone! Never feel condemned, but rejoice that God is still working in our lives, and in these sufferings, His grace is also abounding towards we who live in these times that are evil around us!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
