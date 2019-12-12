Del Rio Sector Intelligence Unit hosted the annual Analysts Summit, held at the Del Rio Sector, Dec. 5.
“The partnership between the Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies is vital to the joint-effort agenda of working against criminal networks,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “It’s important to continue to strengthen this bond and keep our communication and collaboration on-going.”
The Analysts Summit, is a joint collaborative meeting that allows analysts from various federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to meet and discuss current trends regarding techniques and tactics used by smuggling organizations. Analysts used this opportunity to promote information sharing and strengthen the unity of effort to achieve greater border security.
Analysts from law enforcement agencies throughout Austin, San Antonio, San Angelo, and local Del Rio and Eagle Pass areas were in attendance for this annual event.
To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.
