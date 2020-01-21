On Monday, I took some time out to watch the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and listen to local people talk about what King meant to them and why they honor him today.
Watching the parade and ceremony brought about a flood of memories from my years as a young reporter in Southern Arizona. During that time, I covered Black History Month topics and wrote dozens of stories about people and issues impacting the Black community.
It’s probably been close to 20 years since those days, but there is one story that still feels like I just heard it yesterday.
I was invited to the home of a man in Sierra Vista who told me had an interesting story to tell. And he was right.
This man and his wife were probably in the 50s at the time, and they told me how months earlier they were cleaning out a house after the woman’s grandma died. Up in the attic, they found a small piece of burlap with the word “free” sown on it.
Not knowing what it was, they began to research and eventually with the help of the state of North Carolina, they found the answer.
The burlap was what they later started calling the “Pass to Freedom.” Basically, when African American slaves were brought into the United States, many had obligations they had to fulfill before they could become a free person. If they worked their time off and were lucky enough to have owners who kept their word, they were then freed. But being a free Black person was not necessarily free.
After a slave in this area of North Carolina was freed, they were given the piece of burlap with the word “free” on it. Every time they went out in public, they were required to have the burlap pinned to their chest. If they failed to do so, many were claimed by other slave owners and put back into servitude.
The small piece of burlap, about the size of a nameplate on a uniform, was the only thing that kept these Black men and women free.
Needless to say, most freed slaves hated wearing it. Yes, it was a sign of freedom, but it was also a scarlet letter. So when Abraham Lincoln formally freed the slaves, most of the passes were destroyed, never to be seen again.
But this one, worn by a great aunt of the woman I met, was saved. To me it was something I could see and tough that brought to life what is easily America’s greatest stain. One simple piece of burlap that gave freedom to a human that was for years someone else’s property.
It’s hard for those of us alive today, who have never known anything but freedom, to even imagine that.
Yet there in my hand was proof. It was tangible evidence of a horror I can’t imagine.
After I wrote a story about the pass, they made a photocopy of the pass, put it in a frame and gave it to me. For many years, that pass followed me from office to office and hung proudly in my office.
Probably 15 years after I received it, a friend of mine, the pastor of the what was known as the Black church in Graham, Texas, stopped by and saw the pass. When I told him the story, he asked if he could have it for his church. After some hesitation, I agreed and handed over the pass.
On days like Monday, when we celebrate the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., who fought simply for equality, I am reminded. We as a country have come a long way. A Black man can succeed, in fact a Black man can become president.
But there is still hatred and bigotry and challenges for some that don’t exist for others.
Until those hurdles are knocked down, we as a society still have some work to do.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
