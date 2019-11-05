Trump the dictator continues his goal of trying to make this country into a Russia and Turkey-like, oppressive government.
His latest attempt? He orders all government offices/agencies to cancel their subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post newspapers, simply because they won’t paint favorable reports about him or his administration. How can they? Nothing good comes from a dictatorship.
And speaking of dictatorships, I said before, and I will say it again, Trump in spirit is a member of the Buzzard City council who got caught napping again and are blaming some members of the parks advisory board. A board they themselves created. A board they say is undercutting them by going public about San Felipe Creek teeming with bacteria, saying they were caught by surprise.
Well, it was no surprise to people who read the Del Rio News-Herald. Not just the most recent article reporting the unusual degree of bacteria in Blue Hole as told by some park board members, but by the report some months back (maybe a year) as told to the News-Herald by the very same board advisory members. Dear Buzzard council, you should stay on top of the news. Don’t get caught by surprise.
The most important thing in Val Verde is sweet, sweet water from San Felipe Springs – that should be foremost in your minds even before dog parks.
Donald Trump serves the few and screws the country.
And the pious Pat Robertson who has broken with Trump, says that giving up the Kurds to the Turks and Russians is like England’s Lord Chamberlain’s appeasement of Hitler leading up to World War II.
But the local columnist insists it is Obama-type politicians who threaten America’s soul. The Bill of Rights is under assault by Republicans like Senator Lindsey Graham, and his Republican mobster friends in the U.S. House, who recently, in mob fashion, forced themselves into a room disrupting a legitimate Democratic deposition of a witness who has information about alleged illegal shenanigans carried out by Rudy Giuliani and ordered by Trump.
And if Trump, by some Electoral College smoke and mirrors is re-elected, America will be the loser.
The local columnist goes too far trying to make a Winston Churchill out of Trump who makes up things as he goes along, like calling Colorado a border state where “they are building a big, beautiful wall.” Trump confused New Mexico and Mexico. Such is the way of Republicans.
And as for Trump coming out for religious freedom in his speech at the United Nations, the American founders beat him to it way back in 1776.
While they left God and religion out of the Bill of Rights, they left faith and religious beliefs to the people, not to the government.
Jesus himself did not preach religion, not even Christianity. Decades after his death, Christianity was invented. Like the other religions before, and after came about because of men who took advantage of people’s fears, and beliefs to control them. What part of that is it you do not understand?
Nobody in America, who I know of, is trying to take away religious beliefs.
But keep in mind, the founders did not establish a national religion.
The founders were smart people. Benjamin Franklin said that time was better spent with a good book at the library than sitting on a hard pew in church.
John Adams spent long hours in his room reading aloud books about the Roman Empire. Not exactly the Bible, is it?
“The Churchillian Trump” who does not like to read, and wants to do away with newspapers, is no Thomas Jefferson.
Jefferson said that if he had to choose between government and newspapers, he would choose newspapers because they informed the people as to what their government is doing.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
(1) comment
Your opinion column is the biggest joke, full of lies and innuendos. I doubt anybody reads it but let me give them some "Truth for Thought".
The House impeachment inquiry is a giant "fake scam" that is ultimately going to help President Donald Trump win reelection in the 2020. The central question to the impeachment probe is whether Trump used the threat of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine's leader to conduct an investigation into Trump's 2020 rival Joe Biden. Really? Let's see. First of all, our President is the Chief of all law enforcement in this country and it's his responsibility to investigate any and all illegal activity by any US citizen in another country. Where is the Crime in that?
And we cannot allow a precedent to be set that if you are a "candidate running for office" that you are somehow exempt from prosecution. But more importantly, to imply that Trump would intentionally say something inappropriately on the very first call he had with the newly elected Ukranian president on a phone call with at least a dozen other people listening.... is ridiculous. And that we the people are not allowed to look into the Biden's shenanigans because they are protected because they are running for office. Really? The whole thing is a fake scam. The Russia thing was fake, the Mueller investigation was fake and this is just more of the same. It's all part of the Democrats "Resist At All Cost Campaign". Even if they tear apart our country.
Shameful. Let's look at the facts. Our president has done a tremendous job on closing the border, reducing drug and human trafficking, unemployment is at record numbers across the board, almost 4 million jobs created since election, more Americans are now employed than ever recorded in our history, 400,000 manufacturing jobs created, manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than 3 decades, economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent, new unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low, median household income at the highest level ever recorded, African-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever recorded, Hispanic-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever recorded, Asian-American unemployment at the lowest rate ever recorded, Women’s unemployment at the lowest rate in 65 years, youth unemployment recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century. Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma. veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. new focus on vocational education for those not interested in going to college. 95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever. Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year. Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone. As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years. Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup. Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. Record number of regulations eliminated. Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions. The Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE. More affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans. Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our President, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases. Trump has reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone. Trump signed the Right-To-Try legislation. Trump administration secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic. Trump administration has reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent. Trump signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA tele-health services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care. Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high. United States is now a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957. Trump withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord. Trump cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan. Trump secured a record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year. NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016. Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces. Trump confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration. Trump confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh. (No doubt his best achievement of all).
Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal. Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Continues to protect Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court. Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay. Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports. Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security. Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices. Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year. Trump has improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement. Trump is building the wall as promised. Republicans want strong borders and no crime. Democrats want open borders which equals massive crime. All of this far outweighs some ridiculous scam the House Democrats have cooked up, and it is going to ultimately backfire and help the president win reelection. #Trump2020 #MAGA
