We like popping our popcorn in the microwave; but do we know what microwaves are made from and how they are powered?
We enjoy our smartphones especially social-media-platforms; but do we know what smartphones are made from and how they are powered?
Asking young children: Where does milk come from? They naively answer, it comes from the store.
The correct answer is: Milk comes from cows. They’ve probably never heard about or seen a cow. They probably don’t realize the meat in their hamburgers comes from cows.
The raw materials used in the manufacture of household appliances, smartphones and automobiles to name just a few, comes from the mining of minerals and metals.
The electrical outlets that are all around the house don’t just magically produce electricity when you plug something into them, to warm food in microwaves and charge those devices. The electric-power-grid is fueled primarily by coal, oil, and natural gas. And how do we get those natural resources of coal, oil and natural gas? Well, by mining and drilling them of course.
The voices of hard-working miners and drillers had for so-long not only been forgotten, but were outright ignored and attacked in favor of radical environmentalism.
Responsible mining and drilling together with the preservation of the natural resources of rivers, woodlands and wildlife that all people hold dear can stand alongside each other; because people also hold dear good employment opportunities and economic prosperity. Both can co-exist side-by-side, they don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
Because mining and drilling was viewed by the radical environmentalists as a threat to nature it was wrongly treated as the enemy. The end of mining and drilling decimated the economy and stifled job creation.
America is on the road-to-recovery: from being an energy-deficient country to being an energy-independent country, not beholden to foreign regimes, even to-the-point of becoming an energy-exporting country.
The mining and drilling communities are being restored beyond their former glory days with expanding operations America is enjoying having environmentally-responsible energy production running full-steam ahead.
