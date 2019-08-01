City and county officials have been talking about infrastructure needs for our dear city. They’ve been surveying and trying to get some feedback from the public pertaining the type of businesses or industries local citizens would like to see in town.
Surveys are a great tool to get the general feeling of the population, they can reflect – relatively accurately – the support or opposition from the public to a certain general idea.
They can also go off the hook, or even swing from the very smallest idea to the largest capital improvement project.
If you want proof of this just ask the internet … and the internet will respond.
Truth is that the smallest projects, as well as the large capital improvement projects are always needed by any community.
As important as having restrooms and clean facilities in public parks may be for some, others might consider new businesses or job-creating franchises a priority.
Some may see the opening of a new dog park as a priority, but others would rather have public officials focusing on paving and fixing the streets, a new international bridge, or more teachers or police officers.
The reality here is that Del Rio, just like any other city large or small, is comprised of individuals with different needs and opinions.
A wise man once said “ask a group of 10 people their opinion on a specific matter and you may end up having 11 different answers.”
Public officials should consider the delicate balance needed by any administration to cover the immediate needs of the population, to first cover basic needs such as drinking water, natural gas, public transportation, public safety, streets, bridges and roads, incentivize job creation, without leaving too far behind recreation, sports and entertainment, eateries and shopping, which also reflect in the quality of life and consequently on sales tax revenue.
Education and medical services are also a considering factor for some when it’s time to choose a place to settle or a retirement community.
Sometimes it hurts to see that franchises choose to go in a different direction.
When they select a nearby community to open a big store and we feel it would be better off in Del Rio.
But the reality is that those big franchises never open a new facility overnight.
They conduct marketing studies that more or less guarantee they will be making a profit.
We need to keep in mind that those big franchises are in business for a reason – to make a profit, and if they see that their business is going to thrive somewhere else, then so be it.
We, the citizens, need to get realistic, Del Rio and our surrounding communities do not have the population to sustain an amusement park or an international resort.
But we also need to keep in mind that there is no shame in being small, some of the attractions we have make our community very unique and a great place to live in. How many cities can say they have the pristine waters of a stream such as the San Felipe Creek running through the middle of town? How many towns can say they have the better tasting water in Texas?
How about our gorgeous Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez amphitheater and San Felipe Creek walk? The Walter Levermann Ram Stadium? What about the Whitehead Memorial Museum or the small shops downtown? The amazing rock art at Seminole Canyon? Our very own national park with great fishing, sailing, and amazing picnic areas literally located a stone’s throw away from us? Laughlin Air Force Base as the top pilot-training facility in the country? And the list goes on and on.
The reality here is that sometimes we fall victims to the syndrome of the dog that saw its reflection in the water, and we fail to appreciate our very own treasures.
The infrastructure is there, and we are the stewardesses of all these great assets that are ours to share and for the world to explore.
