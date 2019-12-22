Chronic wasting disease, recently discovered in a Val Verde County deer, was the center point Friday of an emergency meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
The meeting drew about 45 area ranchers – many of whom allow paid hunting on their ranches – elected officials and emergency managers.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. opened the meeting and said he had asked Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials to present information about chronic wasting disease and to allow area ranchers to ask questions.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department issued a press release Thursday announcing that chronic wasting disease had been detected in a free-ranging whitetail doe. It noted the doe was found between Del Rio and Lake Amistad, “making it the first confirmed case of the disease in Val Verde County.”
Chronic wasting disease has only been found in cervids: native whitetail and mule deer, as well as in moose, elk, red deer and sika deer.
Friday’s presentation began with an overview of what is known about chronic wasting disease by Dr. Bob Dittmar, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wildlife veterinarian.
Dittmar said chronic wasting disease causes lesions in the brain and is one of several diseases caused by prions. Prions also cause a more widely-known disease: bovine spongiform encephalopathy, otherwise known as “mad cow disease.”
Dittmar said chronic wasting disease was first described from a case in Colorado in 1957.
One of the most troubling aspects of chronic wasting disease, Dittmar said, is that it has a very long incubation period, from one to four years.
“There is no treatment or vaccination. It is progressive, degenerative and always fatal,” Dittmar said.
He reviewed the symptoms of the disease, which include weight loss, drooling, a shaggy, unkempt coat and a “saw horse,” splay-legged stance.
Chronic wasting disease can be transmitted directly, animal-to-animal, or by inhaling prions present in the soil, the veterinarian said. He said there is currently no known way to decontaminate an environment of prions.
He said chronic wasting disease has been found in 26 states.
Dittmar said there is also no early detection test available for chronic wasting disease.
“There is so much we don’t know about this disease,” he told the gathered ranchers.
Mitch Lockwood, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department big game manager, also spoke during the meeting.
He said chronic wasting disease was first discovered in the state in a deer from far west Texas in 2012. He said the next case of chronic wasting disease was found in the northwest corner of the Texas Panhandle in 2016. It has also been found in Medina County.
Lockwood also addressed chronic wasting disease management strategies including, keeping the disease out, containing it, determining its presence and geographic extent and mandatory testing of hunter-harvested deer.
Following the presentations, ranchers and those attending the meeting were allowed to ask questions.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has set up a hunter check station at the old Fisherman’s Headquarters property just north of the Del Rio city limits.
Hunters are required to bring in deer they have harvested within 48 hours. The department has also set up a chronic wasting disease containment zone and a chronic wasting disease surveillance zone.
Anyone seeing a malnourished deer or any deer “acting funny” was asked to contact a game warden or call the check point at (830) 353 2539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.