Casa de la Cultura is calling out for local and area talent to submit their art pieces for an open exhibit. Citizens can exhibit their talent as part of the “Friends of the Casa” exhibition. Submission entry begins on Aug. 28 and deadline for all mediums is Sept. 4.
Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita de la Paz explained entry is open to the public. “Anyone can submit work for this show,” De la Paz said.
De la Paz said the Casa hosts this event every year. “We have it every year so we could showcase our local talent,” De la Paz said.
Artists can turn in art, drawings, paintings, poetry, needlework, multimedia, sculptures and more. Casa de la Cultura staff will accept submissions before the deadline.
De la Paz added submissions have sold at previous exhibitions. “Yes, we’ve had some actual pieces sell which the gallery gets 30 percent,” De la Paz said.
De la Paz confirmed there is a limit in the amount of submissions for each individual. “Depending on the size, normally it’s up to three pieces, but if they’re small we can allow up to five pieces,” De la Paz said.
It is recommended for submissions to be framed ahead of time.
Artists are encouraged to take their submissions to Casa de la Cultura main building at 302 Cantu Street 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
