ACUÑA, México – Mientras que la administración municipal está casi en su totalidad de vacaciones, el Presidente Municipal Roberto de los Santos cumple sus compromisos de trabajo.
El miércoles desde temprana hora realizó supervisión de avances de obra de pavimentación con inversión de 780 mil pesos, en la avenida Francisco Zarco, entre Bulevar Guerrero y Matamoros.
Esta obra consiste en el retiro del material anterior dañado, colocación de base y sub-base, riego de sello y colocación de carpeta asfáltica en un tramo de 90 metros lineales por 9 de ancho.
Esta estaba programada para concluirse durante la semana y recordó que se inició apenas hace 10 días.
Luego de la supervisión de esta obra, el alcalde acompañado del director de obras públicas acudió a supervisar otra obra más de pavimentación esta con concreto hidráulico en la calle Álvaro Obregón en el fraccionamiento Yunuén.
Antes de retirarse, en entrevista, el alcalde informó que se prepara para viajar a la reunión internacional de alcaldes que se desarrollará en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.
El objetivo de participar en este tipo de encuentros entre alcaldes, es intercambiar experiencias tanto en materia de seguridad pública, desarrollo de obras, transparencia, cultura y gobierno sustentable, dijo el edil.
Asimismo adelantó que tiene otro compromiso la próxima semana cuando viaje a la ciudad de México a entrevistarse con funcionarios de la SEDATU y de la UNAM, para ver los avances de los proyectos ejecutivos de las obras para Ciudad Acuña.
Como se ha informado aquí, el gobierno federal invertirá una cantidad superior a los 500 millones de pesos en obras especiales en ciudades fronterizas del país y una de ellas es Ciudad Acuña.
Dijo que mientras el resto de la administración está de vacaciones muy merecidas por cierto, él seguirá cumpliendo los compromiso de trabajo que traigan beneficios a Ciudad Acuña.
Paving projects ongoing in Acuña
ACUÑA, Mexico – While almost all members of the municipal administration are on vacation, Municipal President Roberto de los Santos continues supervising paving works and other projects.
On Wednesday, De los Santos visited the paving site at Francisco Zarco Avenue, between Guerrero Boulevard and Matamoros, a 780,000 pesos project ($41,000 USD).
This project consists of the removal of damaged material, laying of base and sub-base, seal irrigation and laying of asphalt binder in a section 90 linear meters by 9 meters wide.
This project was scheduled for completion during the week, even though it barely started 10 days ago.
After supervising the project the mayor, accompanied by the director of public works, came to visit another paving site at Álvaro Obregón Street, in the Yunuén subdivision. The city is paving with hydraulic concreted on that site.
Before leaving the site, in an interview, De los Santos said he was preparing to travel to the international meeting of mayors that will take place in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.
The goal of these meetings is to exchange information and experiences in terms of public safety, development of projects, transparency, culture and sustainable government, De los Santos said.
He also announced he has another commitment next week, when he will be travelling to Mexico City to meet with officials of Public Education Secretariat and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, to check the progress of the executive projects for Ciudad Acuña.
As previously reported, the federal government will invest more than 500 million pesos ($26.3 million USD) in special projects in border cities, one of them being Ciudad Acuña.
He said that while the rest of the administration is on a well-deserved vacation, he will continue supervising projects that will benefit Ciudad Acuña.
