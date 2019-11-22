How would we meet, if we had never been to or never even seen a Sunday church service …?
And how would we meet, if we had never seen nor heard of a church building…?
Then every culture in this world would meet in its own way – on the beach, on a hill side, in a mud hut or apartment.
The Early Church would meet in the temple, yes (Acts 2:46 and Luke 24:53), but also at each other’s homes, a lot! And guess what? It says, “And all that believed were together, and had all things common; and sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need – praising God, and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the Church daily such as should be saved” (Acts 2:44-47).
“And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul: neither said any of them that aught of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common (…!).
And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all. Neither was there any among them that lacked: for as many as were possessors of lands or houses sold them, and brought the prices of the things that were sold, and laid them down at the apostles’ feet: and distribution was made unto every man according as he had need” (Acts 4:32-37).
Are we there, yet? It doesn’t look like it. It would be a good idea to start doing that NOW, because, yes, it is later than we think!
They lived holy Socialism, not imposed by any government, but freely inspired by our loving God Himself. The Early believers took the words of Jesus very seriously, knowing that, “ye cannot serve God AND mammon” (Mt.6:24-34), because “the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, choke the Word, and it becometh unfruitful” (Mk.4:19).
Reading over Mark Chapter 10 we know how difficult it is to be a disciple of Christ. One of the struggles we face as His follower, is seeing where we want to be in our walk with God, in contrast with where we currently find ourselves… but He knows. He sees because He loves, and therefore He loves although He sees…
We have to not only teach but train our young folks in the churches; disciple them and warn them about false prophets and the spiritual battle that’s going on in this world!
Keith Green sang in the 1970s about “that world who is sleeping in the dark that the Church cannot fight, because the Church is asleep in the light.”
“Rushing Wind” is another powerful song by him, inspired by John Chapter 3 about being born again. In these days of another Jesus Revolution, it would be great if folks could create more “outreach” music for a remnant of skate-boarders, runaways and new hippies that are looking for a reason to live. (More about the church music next time.)
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
