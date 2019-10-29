Citizens enjoyed a night of fright and delight during Del Rio Downtown Association’s Monster Mash on Saturday.
From popular movie characters to traditional Halloween icons, a variety of costumes were seen throughout the event. Vendors offered food, such as hot dogs, tacos and gorditas, and drinks such as aguas frescas and water.
Del Rio Downtown Association Director Alexandra Falcon Calderon said the event could not be done without the support from the community, local organizations and volunteers.
As the event focused on the historic downtown area of the city, Calderon reminded people to “shop small” and help out local businesses.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano interacted with attendees throughout the night as he dressed up as a vampire. Del Rio High School mascot, Rammy, made a special appearance at the event.
Popular games, such as the doughnut eating contest, were set up for children to participate in.
Costume contest registration began at 6 p.m. with the infant to five-year-old category beginning at 7 p.m. Winners from that category were children dressed up as guacamole and chips, Wednesday Addams and a unicorn.
The six to 12-year-old category followed, with a total of approximately 40 entries. Llandel Corral won first place in his category by impressing the judges with a homemade-transformation-costume of Bumblebee, from the cartoon and movie series Transformers.
Landon Leyva won second place with his Xenomorph costume from popular movie franchise “Alien.” The entire costume was homemade by Leyva’s dad.
Amara Clemens, dressed up as the popular villain Pennywise from “It,” took third place.
The 13 and over category held 11 entries of individuals and group costumes competing for the top prizes.
Third place went to Joshua and Brittany Banister with their children Charlotte and Suzanne. Joshua dressed up as a beekeeper while Brittany was the queen bee and their daughters were worker bees.
According to Joshua, the queen bee declared the family needed to play up the cuteness factor for Monster Mash.
Derome West won second place with his costume as the Night King, from HBO television series Game of Thrones, and his son, Michael West, as titular character Jon Snow. West’s costume was a fan favorite amongst Monster Mash attendees throughout the night.
First place was awarded to a trio of girls dressed as characters from horror movie “The Purge.” The trio presented their costume with kicks, flips and splits in character with the mentality of the movie.
