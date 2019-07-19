The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is accepting submissions of art pieces for the 2019-2020 issue of Written Art.
Authors and artists must be students at Del Rio High School, Early College High School, or Del Rio Freshman School during the 2019-2020 school year.
Submissions are being accepted year-round with a monthly deadline. Any piece submitted before the 14th of every month will be considered for the next month’s digital publication.
The publication includes paintings, drawings, custom jewelry, origami, photography, sculpture, mosaic, and sketches. Also poetry, flash fiction, essays, interviews, horror stories, prose-poetry, historical fiction, interviews, and lyrics.
Digital videos are now being accepted. Videos may include but are not limited to: music/singing, dance, how-to’s, and interviews.
For more information or to submit digital photos of your art, and links to your videos send an email at writtenart@sfdr-cisd.org
You can also find them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the @writtenartdrhs handle.
