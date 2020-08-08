Cuatro personas fueron detenidas y enfrentan cargos por la agresión que sufrieron dos enfermeras del Hospital General de Ciudad Acuña, además de destrozos al interior del nosocomio.
Los detenidos, tres mujeres y un hombre, fueron consignados acusados de actos de agresión y vandalismo suscitados el lunes, cuando arribaron al hospital para llevar a otro hombre en delicado estado de salud y con síntomas de COVID-19, a bordo de un automóvil Chrysler 200 con placas del estado de Texas.
Autoridades solo identificaron a los sospechosos como José Alberto N. de 33 años, Esmirna N. de 28 años, Diamantina N. de 25 años y Liliana N. de 29 años, quienes fueron puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público, al igual que el automóvil color café en el que se transportaban.
Según las primeras indagaciones, las personas detenidas llegaron al Hospital General cerca las 9 p.m. en el vehículo Chrysler 200, llevando a Sergio Hernández Esquivel, de 56 años, en estado delicado de salud, para que fuera atendido.
Sin embargo, cuando el medico en turno le realizó una revisión, esta persona ya no contaba con signos vitales, lo que ocasionó la molestia de sus familiares quienes empezaron a agredir a enfermeros y médicos y a realizar destrozos en las instalaciones del área COVID y área de urgencias, incluyendo el cerrar los tanques de oxígeno de otros pacientes internados.
Four facing charges for hospital incident
Four individuals were arrested and are now facing assault and vandalism charges following an incident in the Ciudad Acuña General Hospital occurring Monday night.
The suspects, three women and a man, were charged with assaulting two nurses and vandalizing hospital facilities, when they took another man showing COVID-19 symptoms to the emergency room.
The suspects drove up to the hospital in a brown Chrysler 200 with Texas license plates, according to state officials.
Per state law, the suspects were only identified by first name as José Alberto N., 33, Esmirna N., 28, Diamantina N., 25, and Liliana N., 29. They were arrested and taken before the office of the state prosecutor. The vehicle was impounded.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspects arrived in the General Hospital around 9 p.m. in the Chrysler 200, looking for medical attention for Sergio Hernández Esquivel, 56, who was in serious condition.
When the doctor checked on Hernández Esquivel, he did not have vitals anymore, which prompted family members to attack nurses and doctors, officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.