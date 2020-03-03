Results of the Republican primary election held March 3 in Val Verde County
State Representative District 74 (Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Val Verde counties)
Val Verde County only - Early voting and mail in
Ruben Falcon 971
Robert Garza 681
Val Verde County only - Final results
Ruben Falcon 1,429
Robert Garza 1,130
63rd Judicial District Judge (Val Verde County, Kinney County, Terrell County)
Terrell County - Final results
Tadeo "Todd" Durden 33
Roland Andrade 37
Val Verde County - Early voting and mail in
Tadeo "Todd" Durden 567
Roland Andrade 1,036
Kinney County - Final results
Tadeo "Todd" Durden 380
Roland Andrade 444
63rd Judicial District Attorney (Val Verde County, Kinney County, Terrell County)
Terrell County - Final results
Suzanne West 66
Michael Bagley 16
Val Verde County - Early voting and mail in
Suzanne West 1,102
Michael Bagley 642
Kinney County - Final results
Suzanne West 521
Michael Bagley 331
Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 3
Early voting and mail in
Beau Nettleton 511
Reagan Fagan 456
Final results
Beau Nettleton 797
Reagan Fagan 705
Val Verde County Constable Pct. 3
Early voting and mail in
Steve Berg 469
Michael Wancho 504
Final results
Steve Berg 768
Michael Wancho 750
All results are unofficial until canvassed by party officials
