Republican Primary

Results of the Republican primary election held March 3 in Val Verde County

State Representative District 74 (Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Val Verde counties)

Val Verde County only - Early voting and mail in

Ruben Falcon 971

Robert Garza 681 

Val Verde County only - Final results

Ruben Falcon 1,429

Robert Garza 1,130

63rd Judicial District Judge (Val Verde County, Kinney County, Terrell County)

Terrell County - Final results

Tadeo "Todd" Durden   33

Roland Andrade           37

Val Verde County - Early voting and mail in

Tadeo "Todd" Durden   567

Roland Andrade           1,036

Kinney County - Final results

Tadeo "Todd" Durden   380

Roland Andrade           444

63rd Judicial District Attorney (Val Verde County, Kinney County, Terrell County)

Terrell County - Final results

Suzanne West   66

Michael Bagley   16

Val Verde County - Early voting and mail in

Suzanne West 1,102

Michael Bagley 642

Kinney County - Final results

Suzanne West 521

Michael Bagley 331

Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 3

Early voting and mail in

Beau Nettleton 511

Reagan Fagan 456

Final results

Beau Nettleton 797

Reagan Fagan 705

Val Verde County Constable Pct. 3

Early voting and mail in

Steve Berg 469

Michael Wancho 504

Final results

Steve Berg 768

Michael Wancho 750

All results are unofficial until canvassed by party officials

