Motivational speaker Danny Vuong-Batimana, a youth speaker and happiness creator of Newport Beach, Calif., visited with Del Rio Middle School students on Thursday. His dance-inspired presentation and message of “Happiness is Now” captivated the students.
Vuaong-Batimana creates energy and well-being for sustained happiness. He is a youth speaker and happiness creator and founder of Happiness Is Now Experience LLC., a for-purpose organization, specializing in dance-inspired presentations across California, the United States, and Canada, according to the company’s profile.
As a former high school teacher and professional dance choreographer for the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s used the skills learned in the classroom and on the court to create “the best assembly ever.”
Happiness Is Now Experience, LLC is a social youth movement to help those find their path to happiness. This interactive dance presentation creates positive energy, promotes the science of happiness, and speaks about success. The company demonstrates the importance of finding your passion in achieving ultimate happiness and redefining personal success, according to the organization’s mission.
Vuong-Batimana’s resume includes being a founder of Team Millennia since September 1994, and currently serving for all the organization’s dance teams as executive director.
He was also a manager for the Poreotics, winners of the America’s Best Dance crew from April 2010-April 2012.
The Poreotics (original name) or “Poreotix” (MTV) crew were crowned as MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew Season 5 winners.
Vuong-Batimana’ was a high school teacher at West Covina Unified School District from 2003-2007 and a choreographer for the Los Angeles Lakers from June 1998-June 2001.
