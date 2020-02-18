Early voting for the March primary election began Monday as voters began to cast ballots for candidates running for federal, state and county elections. Of course, the big one, and one not talked about too much in Texas yet is the presidential primary.
Of course, Donald Trump will win the Republican primary. But it is still pretty wide open on the Democrat side with more than half a dozen candidates still in the running. Texas will be part of Super Tuesday, where 14 states will have their primaries, and it is likely the number of candidates on the Democrat side will be cut to just a couple after the results. And Texas will have a big say in that.
For the next two weeks, voters in Del Rio and across Texas can cast early ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. Those who wait until Election Day can cast ballots March 3.
While a lot of emphasis in the major media will be on the presidential race, ultimately local voters will have much more important candidates to choose.
The man or woman who serves as president beginning in 2021 will be the focus of nonstop attention from major media outlets, but truthfully candidates for state and county offices will play a much larger role in your life if you live in Del Rio.
So, I am writing this to encourage voters to go out and have a say. Vote early or vote on Election Day, but find time to vote.
I frequently hear people who fail to vote claim that their vote wouldn’t have made a difference. That could be true in some races, but I can tell you from past experience that every vote counts. If you need proof look no further than Congressman Will Hurd. Two years ago, Hurd won his third term representing Del Rio and the 23rd Congressional District by a mere 926 votes. With more than 210,000 votes cast, the result was so close it took days to determine a winner. Every vote cast made a difference.
With Hurd choosing not to run for re-election, there are more than a dozen candidates trying to get the nod to be in the general election. You can help decide who that is.
Years ago, while working in North Texas, I covered an election for county commissioner. The Democrat incumbent faced a challenge from a Republican that everyone knew was going to be close. But no one knew how close. On election night, the vote came in as a tie. After a recount, the Democrat held a one vote lead, and his challenger conceded.
Four years later, the same two candidates faced off again. In another exceedingly close race, the Republican had a three-vote lead on election night. After an automatic recount, the number narrowed to two. For weeks, no winner was announced as candidates challenged individual votes and voters, before the challenger came out in front by one vote.
Twice in four years, the winner was decided by a single vote. And both times less than a third of the registered voters actually cast ballots. I promise the winner made decisions that upset some who lived in the district because many called me. I always asked them if they voted. The number who said no was stunning.
Having seen that twice, I promise you your vote does count.
It might even more in a primary election where so many candidates from each party are running for office. If you care about schools, roads, taxes, businesses, free speech, the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico, jobs and pretty much anything else, you have a reason to vote.
On Wednesday, we will have a voter’s guide with information about every candidate who has a candidate in the primary election. Look it over, find ones you support and go vote. You really can make a difference.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(1) comment
Good work Dave.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.