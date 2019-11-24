The Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio hosted the first annual Mexican Revolution Festival at the Brown Plaza on Thursday afternoon. The festival honored the start of the revolution with song and dance.
The Mexican Revolution is celebrated on Nov. 20 and the consulate held an inaugural festival for Del Rioans to enjoy on Thursday afternoon.
La Milpa de Mexico performed corridos, such as “La Llorona,” and others that told the story of the revolution. Yumari, a ballet folklorico dance group from Acuña, performed dance routines along with the musical performance.
The dancers showcased the traditional dance while grabbing members from the audience to participate. Audience members tapped their feet or watched in awe during Yumari’s performance.
“We hope to continue to have the event every year and bring more groups to perform,” Protection to Mexican Nationals Consul Jose Luis Diaz Mirón Hinojosa said.
The celebration of the revolution is an important aspect of Mexican culture, and hopefully more people come out to enjoy the festivities, Hinojosa said.
The festival was held in conjunction with the Casa de la Cultura, Brown Plaza Association, Club de Lecturas Sin Fronteras del Programa Nacional de Lecturas de México, Yumari and La Milpa de México.
