Val Verde County Commissioners Court members on Wednesday voted to create a position to help the county health authority track the spread of COVID-19 through the community.
The court made the decision during its May regular term meeting.
When County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and the four county commissioners reached the item on Wednesday’s agenda to “discuss matters related to COVID-19,” Owens asked the court to go into executive session.
Following the hour-long closed-door session, the court reconvened in open session, and Owens announced the group would go back to the discussion of COVID-19 matters.
“Judge, I’d like to make a motion to create a position for a contact tracing person, with a salary of up to $32,000 under the county judge’s office,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said as soon as the judge opened the discussion.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores gave the second.
Nettleton added he would like the salary to be paid “from contingency and then reimbursed through the COVID-19 grant.”
The court unanimously approved Nettleton’s motion without discussion.
After the meeting, Owens said the contact tracing position is one the court has been considering for more than a month.
“When we had the first five (COVID-19) cases, it was pretty simple. We knew where they’d been, and we knew who they’d contacted. The rest of the cases, from five to 13, we knew them personally, so we could say, ‘Okay, this is where they’ve been. I called them and talked to them, and they’re at the house now. They’re quarantined.’ We could do that,” Owens said.
“But we knew we were going to get to a point where we needed to be able to figure out where people have been and who they’ve had contact with. These last five cases, they got our attention, and we needed to move forward and get somebody that’s going to do the calling,” the county judge added.
He said the county health authority, Dr. J.J. Gutierrez, is doing excellent work.
“But it’s not fair to also give him the job of making the phone calls and asking people where they’ve been in the last 14 days, what family members did they have contact with, did they go to local stores? Did you go to a lumber yard? Did you go get gas? Trying to figure out, especially on these individuals that have not left town, where this disease came from,” Owens said.
He said tracing the contacts of a person infected with COVID-19 will allow the county to “figure out if we have a hot spot in town.”
“And then maybe we can figure out something to do different at that one place,” he added.
Owens said he believes contact tracing is a vital tool in local efforts to keep COVID-19 under control.
“People thought we weren’t going to get a 14th case or beyond, but it was coming. You open the doors a little bit more, and you’re going to get more cases. Our job as an entity is to be able to find a stopping point for it. If you get it, how do I get in front of it to be able to slow it down and to stop it? This will give us another tool,” Owens said.
“I’m going to say it again, and I’m going to brag on this court: They just set aside $32,000, whether I hire two people or what, they set aside $32,000, and it was just done. There was no bickering or going back and forth,” he said.
“We set this money aside because it needs to happen. We need to do a better job with contact tracing. It is what it is, and it’s not fair to put that all on Dr. Gutierrez,” the county judge added.
