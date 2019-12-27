Embrace God with a kiss! No we cannot physically kiss God at this time. However, God shows us that it is our true worship that is our embracing of the Lord. Jesus said, that the Father is seeking the true worshippers, who would worship Him in spirit and in truth.
We embrace God in our daily form of worship unto Him by our reasonable service unto Him, to pursue a life of holiness, set apart unto Him! Then when that worship proceeds forth in our singing and words, it becomes a form of true worship that proceeds forth from a heart desiring to seek a life of close fellowship with God.
I know it is something we all can fall short in we may feel. However, it is our commitment out of love for God that causes our continually seeking of this life, not our perfection in being true worshippers. When we seek God with a pure heart desiring that closeness to Him, then we draw nearer to Him.
“Poskeneo”, is the Greek Lexicon translation of the original wording for embracing God with a kiss. “Yishkeni”, in the original Greek is the answer of God to our embracing Him. It is as simple as drawing near to God and He will draw nigh to us with a kiss when the motives of our hearts are pure!
Jesus coming to earth and dying for us all, is the greatest embracing of God towards mankind. God actually was embracing the whole world before time even began. The Word of God states that Jesus was crucified for us all before the world began. How can we not return a true kiss from a true worshipper heart back unto Him. Perhaps we all can see the significance of our reasonable service unto God to be set apart in holiness unto Him. For that is our kiss of love to Him, it is our hearts He desires! He gladly returns the kiss!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.