Projects ranging from the reconstruction of a heavily-traveled road just south of Del Rio to the fairgrounds to sales tax revenue and investments were reviewed by County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. in a speech Wednesday to the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
Owens spoke about a list of projects the county is working on, beginning with the long-planned construction of Frontera Road.
“One of the other things that’s of great concern to our community: We’ve been working on Frontera Road now for at least 11 years. In October, it will be let out for bids,” Owens told the group.
The county judge said the county started the project with a $3.7 million grant, but noted the state now has $2.7 million available for the project.
“The proposed cost on (the project) is $4.1 million. Last year we were able to move over $1.7 million from other departments, from funds that had never been identified. . . Those funds totaled a little over $1 million that we could move over into our general fund, so we set aside $1 million for Frontera Road,” Owens said.
He said another $300,000 was set aside from the 2016 tax note.
“We’re still going to be missing somewhere in the $300,000 to $350,000 range, and that will be discussed during the next commissioners court meeting,” he said.
“There is money in this budget, if we cut some items, so Frontera Road is going to be covered,” Owens said.
He said the county has also re-started its fairgrounds committee, which began meeting earlier this year.
“They’ve come up with some ideas for the fairgrounds, and dollar amounts,” Owens said, emphasizing he would like to get the SE Ranch sale settled before taking on other projects.
“We do have a plan for the fairgrounds. My personal opinion is it’s too much money, and we need to get done with the SE Ranch first. If I was the one waving the magic wand, my next thing on the list would be a judicial center,” he said.
“The centers that we have right now, we’re spending $80,000, $90,000, $100,000 on courtroom security and trying to get them to where we don’t have issues with people walking in. With the facilities we have, these are just band-aids. We’re really busting at the seams,” Owens said.
He noted the center would cost about $8 million to $10 million and said the county could begin finalizing financing for the facility once it finishes paying the library bond in 2024.
Owens also informed chamber members and their guests a sale tax increase from a pipeline company staging its pipe in the county provided a $900,000 hike in that tax over the previous year.
“That’s what helping us this year not raising the tax rate,” Owens said.
The judge said one of the pipeline companies offered to donate a truck to the county fire department, a vehicle that could cost up to $90,000.
“I spoke with them this morning and I told them, keep your $70,000 to $90,000. Just stage your pipe in Val Verde County next time, instead of staging it somewhere else. If they do that then we go from $90,000 to $900,000, and it’s no money out of their pocket. It just depends on where they put the pipe as to who is going to collect the sales tax,” Owens said.
He pointed out once the pipelines are completed in 2021, that infrastructure will also have taxable value.
“The way we’re growing, depending on what we want to accomplish, it doesn’t look like we should have to raise the tax rate again,” Owens said.
The county judge lauded County Auditor Matt Weingardt, County Treasurer Aaron Rodriguez and his colleagues on county commissioners court, Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw, Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez, Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton and Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores for the work they have done.
Owens also told chamber members the county had never invested its money previously, but said he met earlier this year with the county auditor and a subsequent investment of those funds have brought the county $70,000 in interest since March.
“That’s never happened before, and that’s unbelievable. When you look at our budget right now, we had an ‘interest’ line item that had $3,000, and sometimes we wouldn’t even hit it, and this year, in the 2019-2020 budget, we have $175,000 we have projected to collect in (interest) revenue,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.