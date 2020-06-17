Days before the border traveling restrictions were set to expire, on June 22, U.S. and Mexican officials announced Tuesday the limitations will be extended for at least one month, in order to restrict international travelers’ exposure to COVID-19, a global pandemic first limiting U.S.-Mexico travel on March 21.
Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf issued a statement Tuesday, announcing the travel restrictions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada will continue for all non-essential travel.
“The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens,” the statement reads.
“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico.”
Travel restrictions between the U.S., Mexico and Canada were first announced on March 20, to become effective next day and were initially set to expire after 30 days.
Restrictions, as implemented, apply to non-essential travel across the border, including travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.
Certain activities, including trade, trucking and supply chains to ensure food, fuel, and life-saving medicines reaching both sides of the border are specifically excluded from the traveling restrictions, according to a statement issued previously by the Department of Homeland Security.
“Americans and Canadians also cross the land border every day to do essential work or for other urgent or essential reasons, and that travel will not be impacted,” the statement reads.
The latest extension of traveling restrictions is intended to protect Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing the American economy is reopening, Wolf said.
The Department of Homeland Security is in close contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts regarding this extension, and they agree on the need to extend their non-essential travel restrictions as well, Wolf said.
“I look forward to continue working with our neighbors to maintain essential trade and travel while protecting the health of our respective citizenry.”
