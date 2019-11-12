An annual holiday rock concert is returning on Dec. 7, and will help provide toys for local children.
Noise for Toys begins with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura and musical performances beginning at 7 p.m. The event is coordinated by local punk rock band the Code 88’s in conjunction with the Casa de la Cultura.
The event is open to all ages, with an entry fee charge, and attendees will be able to view six bands, including the Code 88’s, perform.
Joining the Code 88’s will be Confused, Grupo Frackaso, Los Tejanos Muertos, Martes a las 6, Alleyways & Aves and Don Lewis.
Code 88’s drummer Gustavo Chapa said three of the bands will come from San Antonio and perform thrash and hardcore rockabilly and cumbia thrash and punk music.
One of the bands will be coming from Acuña and will perform grunge covers, while two local bands will perform punk music.
According to Chapa, Don Lewis will be performing a special acoustic set for the event.
The entry fee can either be monetary or an unwrapped toy of a $5 value. Toys collected at the concert will be distributed to children during the Casa de la Cultura’s Posada, Tamalada, Baile y Canto on Dec. 14, from 3-11 p.m.
Funds raised at the concert will be used to help children in need in the local area.
“The Casa is super grateful for the Code 88’s. Not only do they raise the money and the gifts, they actually come and help during the actual event,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said.
De La Paz said the Code 88’s distributes the gifts or help wrap the toys for the posada.
For those unable to attend the concert, toy donations can be dropped off at the Casa de la Cultura located at 302 Cantu St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Citizens can also contact De La Paz for more information at (830) 768-2287.
