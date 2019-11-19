Del Rio hosted its 27th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the civic center Saturday morning, and the community responded making an appearance at the event.
“We love putting this event together because it brings the community together to share the season,” H-E-B Unit Director Janie Garcia said.
“This event brings everyone together,” H-E-B Drug Store Director Arturo Trevino said. “From small families to big families, I enjoy seeing them come out to enjoy themselves.”
The event started with the introductions of local officials, military commanders, beauty queens and law enforcement to the community. Top H-E-B officials were also present to oversee their massive production take off.
Armed with 6,000 Thanksgiving meals, volunteers from local business, churches and schools spent the next four hours feeding the masses as they arrived. The meal included a slice of turkey, mash potatoes, cornbread dressing, a roll and pumpkin pie.
After the patrons finished their meal, they were invited to stay for entertainment in the adjoining room. From mariachi bands, several groups from Miss Annie’s dance class, cheerleaders, the Toxic dance group and guitar players – there was everything for everyone to enjoy. Plus, several booths were set up to enthrall the youth like face-painting, free book giveaway and Home Depot building blocks.
“Just want to take this time to thank everyone who came out,” Garcia said. “Especially all the volunteers who took their time to make this event happen.”
Garcia added that it took approximately 900 volunteer hours and hope others can join them next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.