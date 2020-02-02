Five candidates for the Texas House of Representatives, District 74, tackled a barrage of questions on education, taxes, immigration, public safety and economic development during a forum Thursday.
The forum was sponsored and hosted by Raise Your Hand Texas, a state-wide non-profit organization that promotes public education, the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Ramada Inn and the Del Rio News-Herald. About 130 people attended the forum, which was held in the grand ballroom at the Ramada Inn of Del Rio.
Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dora Alcalá welcomed those attending the event, and Carmen Gutierrez offered the invocation. The Hispanic Chamber’s Otila Gonzalez recognized the local elected officials attending the event and introduced the forum sponsors and the evening’s moderators, Del Rio News-Herald Publisher David Rupkalvis and Del Rio News-Herald Sports Editor Brian Argabright. She also introduced the forum timekeeper, Fernando Garcia.
The forum began with the five candidates, Democrats Ramsey English Cantu, Rowland Garza and Eddie Morales and Republicans Ruben Falcon and Robert Garza, introducing themselves to the audience.
Cantu said he has served 10 years as mayor of Eagle Pass and four years on the Eagle Pass City Council. Cantu said he has strived to create a life of public service, adding his commitment is to the citizens of District 74.
Falcon, former mayor of Fort Stockton, described himself as a fiscal conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-educational choice. Falcon also called himself “a local control hawk.”
Rowland Garza, a member of the Del Rio City Council, said his father was a teacher, so he understands the importance of education. He said his mother went to college later in life, adding he learned from his parents to never give up on your dreams.
Robert Garza served on the Del Rio City Council, as a member and as mayor, as well as a member of the local public school district board of trustees. Garza said he believed education is the most important value that can be passed on to children.
Morales said he has traveled throughout District 74 and is an attorney and small business owner in Eagle Pass. He said he believed he is the best candidate to move District 74 forward.
All of the candidates were asked the first four questions. The candidates were quizzed about their thoughts on House Bill 3 and whether they would support additional investment in public schools, continued standardized tests as a measure of school performance, the use of public funds for private school vouchers and how to making teaching a more attractive career for young people.
House Bill 3 and additional education investments
Falcon said the state has to figure out how to fund the projects it wants to carry out. Rowland Garza said House Bill 3 provided “desperately-needed” salary increases for teachers, but said the question would be how to continue funding the provisions in the bill, some of which limit the ability of local school boards to set taxes. Robert Garza said the bill’s most important aspect was the increase in the allotment per student, but said the way the state funds education is flawed and called on a consumption-based tax to fund public education. Morales said he supports the Texans for Public Education initiative, adding additional funding to sustain House Bill 3 initiatives could come from the lottery fund allocation and legalizing marijuana. Cantu said he supports additional investment in public education and noted those monies could come from taxes on internet shopping, e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Standardized tests
Rowland Garza said tests should be used to determine students’ strengths, but not as a barometer of school success, adding standardized tests force teachers to “teach the test” rather than being attuned to the needs of their students. Robert Garza said standardized tests are best used as a “snapshot” of a student’s level of learning, adding they should only be used to determine where a student needs improvement. Morales said he supports accountability for academic achievement, but noted the standardized testing system is flawed and the state must amend its school rating system. Cantu said a student’s future shouldn’t be determined by a test, adding standardized tests should be used as a “diagnostic tool” for students. Falcon said he has a problem with the standardized test being a federal mandate and should be used as “a gauge” rather than an overall picture of student success.
Vouchers for charter schools
Robert Garza said the public school system is the best method to provide education for children, but added the rights of parents to choose where their children go to school must be recognized and believed in “the limited use” of vouchers for those parents. Morales said “public dollars belong to public school districts” and said he did not support the use of tax dollars for vouchers, adding they did not deliver consistent measurement outcomes. Cantu pointed out in some cases, charter schools have misspent public dollars and said there must be an equitable way of dividing public funds for education in Texas. Falcon said he is “100 percent for educational freedom” and that education is a family matter, noting that the charter schools’ competition with public schools will make public schools better. Rowland Garza said he is against the voucher system because it “takes public dollars and puts them into the hands of private business,” adding it is unfair to taxpayers and to public schools because charter schools are held to different standards of accountability.
Incentivizing students to become teachers
Morales said teachers must be competitively compensated with salary, retirement benefits and health care plan and teachers must receive annual cost of living adjustments. Cantu said persons who become teachers must “want to make a difference” and said young adults could be attracted to rural areas in the same way doctors are incentivized, such as through loan forgiveness or affordable housing. Falcon said teaching has not kept up with the cost of living, but added that fault belonged to everyone, because instead of demanding local school boards pay teachers more, they want district perks like charter buses for students. Rowland Garza said one way more could be incentivized to careers in education is paying teachers more, helping them pay down student loans and allow local school districts to institute merit pay increases and eliminating standardized testing. Robert Garza teaching must be elevated to the level of “learned profession” and could be incentivized by methods like loan forgiveness, but stressed “the salary must be commensurate with the profession.”
The candidates were then given questions that each answered individually and were given time for a “closing argument.”
