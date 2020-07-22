The FBI San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is seeking information about a missing teenage girl.
Veronica Montiel, 14, was last seen on June 6, in Rio Bravo, Texas near her residence. Montiel has medical issues. Officials believe she may be in Mexico. Montiel left her home without any clothes, money, or items to indicate she planned on leaving for a trip and only took a cell phone, charger and stuffed animal with her.
