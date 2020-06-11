After a relatively low number of cases, the detection of COVID-19 patients in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico steeply increased in June, with 59 new positives in just 11 days, according to state health reports.
Since its first COVID-19 positive, on March 30 – a 91-year-old woman who yielded a positive result in a post-mortem test – Acuña ended the month of May with 39 cases and eight COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Thursday afternoon, the State of Coahuila Health Department reported 98 COVID-19 cases in the Acuña region, with a total of 11 fatalities.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Acuña represents a small percentage of the city’s population – 0.06 percent of 147,809 population as of 2015 – and is similar to the number of cases recorded in nearby Piedras Negras, population 163,595, and with 83 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
However, the recent increment indicates cases more than doubled in 11 days: 60 percent of total cases has been recorded in June, while the 40 percent remaining was detected over a two-month span.
The month started relatively slow, with three new cases of COVID-19 detected on each of June 1, June 3, June 7 and June 8, five cases announced on June 5, and two on June 11.
The big spikes, according to the daily reports, were recorded on June 9, with 23 cases, and on June 10, with 17 new cases.
The notion that elder citizens seem to be more vulnerable to the respiratory disease doesn’t sit well with the statistics published by state of Coahuila, since ages of those diagnosed with COVID-19 range between 19 and 71 years of age.
The bulk of those recently affected by COVID-19 is in the 30-39 age group, with 19, followed by 17 between the ages of 40-49, 11 between the ages of 19-29, 10 between 50-59, and two individuals 64 years of age or more.
Gender of those recently diagnosed with the disease runs almost exactly balanced, since 30 of the newly detected cases are women, while 29 of those yielding positive in June are men.
Acuña is the fifth city in the state of Coahuila with the most COVID-19 cases detected, behind Torreon with 510, Monclova - 387, San Pedro - 231, and Saltillo - 226 as of Thursday afternoon.
The state has recorded a total of 1,924 COVID-19 cases, including 101 deaths.
The city of Monclova, despite being second by the number of cases, has the highest COVID-19 number of deaths, with 33, followed by Torreon - 16, each of Saltillo and Acuña with 11, and 11 more cities with nine fatalities or less.
In Acuña, 14 cases are reported as recovered.
State of Coahuila health officials reminded citizens that the best way to remain safe is to stay home, and only go out if it is strictly necessary. Also, that the use of a face cover is mandatory when in a public space in the state of Coahuila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.