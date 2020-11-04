A man with a criminal trespass warning at a local Stripes store was recently reported on site, he left the place before being arrested but he was later detained at the H-E-B across the street, where he also had a criminal trespass warning, police records show.
Isidro Juarez, 28, was arrested on Oct. 19, and charged with criminal trespass, at approximately 2:07 p.m., police records show.
