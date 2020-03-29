The local declarations of disaster and prohibition of large gatherings has affected the operation of funeral homes in Del Rio, but they continue providing services to the public while abiding by the new regulations set in place amid the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency.
Representatives from Trinity Mortuary and from Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home confirmed they are abiding the six feet social distance rule inside their respective buildings.
Jaime C. Barrera, funeral director at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, said a funeral home is considered essential during this crisis.
Under Section b, subsection VI of the First Amended Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency, signed by Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens on March 23, funeral homes are considered essential businesses necessary to maintain operation of residences or other essential businesses.
“It’s a unique situation, you want to offer people the time to celebrate the life of a loved one, but we have to follow guidelines,” Barrera said.
At Sunset Memorial and Trinity Mortuary families have been understanding of the situation.
“We do make announcements and recommend guidelines to immediate family,” Barrera said.
Both funeral homes are limiting the number of family members to 10, in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Val Verde County declaration of local emergency.
While the funeral homes do not own all the cemeteries in town, funeral directors do recommend following the six feet social distance rule on cemetery grounds.
“Even though a cemetery is a private entity, it is still a public place,” Barrera said.
Trinity Mortuary Funeral Director Don Guajardo said they recommend people to attend the cemetery and limit visitation at the funeral home, while scheduling a gathering at a later date.
Barrera said Sunset Memorial is working on starting a streaming service so that family members can view the service via video conference. Guajardo said at Trinity Mortuary they are already streaming the services.
Both funeral home representatives said their respective businesses are trying to do the best they can at the moment.
Sunset Memorial has cut hours and staff, while still trying to help everyone via phone, e-mail and its website, and limiting physical contact, according to Barrera.
