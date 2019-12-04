On Sunday morning, I headed to the Rincon Del Diablo and parked near the field on the southeast side.
It was chilly, with a slight wind blowing from the northwest, but it was also clear, so I knew that it would get warmer as soon as the sun cleared the tops of the trees.
As I began walking away from the car, I heard some rustling in the dry grasses at the base of a huisache bush growing along the road. I stopped to consider the sound, and realized it was some little thing, a mouse, perhaps, or a small bird.
I pished softly at the bush. For the uninitiated, “pishing’ is a sound birders make that sounds just like it’s spelled.
For some reason, many different types of birds respond to pishing. If there is a bird deep in brush, and you want to try and get him to hop out so you can get a look at him, pishing is a good way to do that.
Another method that works very well is giving the back of your hand a squeaky kiss. I have used both methods with much success.
My pishing quickly revealed the source of the rustling in the bush, a Carolina Wren.
Carolina Wrens are one of a number of different wren species we have here in Del Rio and Val Verde County. Carolinas and their cousins, the Bewick’s Wrens, are the most common, but we also have Canyon Wrens, Rock Wrens, Cactus Wrens, and in the winter, House Wrens, Sedge Wrens, Marsh Wrens and, occasionally, Winter Wrens.
The Carolina Wrens, with the prominent white eyebrow and their warm buffy plumage, are definitely the most common wren species along the banks of the San Felipe Creek.
The little Carolina Wren hopped out of the tangle of brush out into the open, onto the end of a bare branch and sat there, fussing mightily in my direction.
I turned toward it and took a few steps in its direction. I expected the little bird to fly off, but instead it hopped up a little higher on the bush, all the while scolding me roundly.
This is one of the reasons I love wrens. They are absolutely fearless, and I’m pretty sure they think they’re 10 feet tall and bulletproof.
I edged closer to the wren, raising my camera, and he stayed put, giving me a chance to get some good shots.
After I had taken some pictures, the wren stayed, and I tried to move even closer, to the point where I was only a few feet away from it.
I slowly raised my arm and stretched out my hand toward the little bird. Still it didn’t move.
Finally, when only about two feet of air separated us, it launched itself from the bush right toward my hand.
I honestly thought for a second it was going to land on me, but it veered away at the last moment and dove into another patch of brush.
It had come so close, I felt the push of air from its wings on my fingertips.
These are the moments I live for in the out-of-doors.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
