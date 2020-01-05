Del Rioans can have some friendly competition during the upcoming second annual Red, White and Blue 5K. Participants will also help raise scholarship funds for high school students within the area.
The event will take place on Feb. 15 starting and ending at Gorzugis, 2101 Dodson Ave. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Del Rioans of all ages are invited to join in on the fun.
Registration for the event is available at Amistad Bank 1301 Veterans Blvd. and at the Del Rio News-Herald 2205 N. Bedell Ave. The first 100 to register will receive a commemorative shirt.
“The event brings friends and family together for a moment of fun and exercise. It takes place at a time when everyone is active in the day and the sun is out, plus people can check their results after finishing,” Del Rio News-Herald Publisher David Rupkalvis said.
The cost to register varies by age group: $10 for children ages 12 and under, $15 for youth ages 13-17 and $20 for adults ages 18 and over. Registration will increase by $5 for all age groups the day of the event.
“We do advise people register ahead of time, as it will help make the process smoother the day of the event,” Rupkalvis said.
Online registration is available at delrionewsherald.com. In order to find the online form, participants can go to the star tab, on the main page, and click on submission forms.
On-site registration will take place between 1-2 p.m. the day of the event and the 5K will take place at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a 1K for children, with youth and adults participating in the 5K. It is a timed event, thus the top three finishers for each age category will receive an award.
Similar to last year, a silent auction will be held at Gorzugis. Drinks, music and awards will be provided.
Last year, over 170 people participated in the inaugural event and helped raise enough funds for 12 scholarships.
“Education is the beginning of a better tomorrow, and the scholarships will impact the lives of graduating seniors, as they pursue a higher education. We are happy to work with Amistad Bank to give back to the community that has always been so good to us,” Rupkalvis said.
For more information, contact Corey Kiesel at (830) 719 1740 or Xochitl Arteaga at (830) 309 6214.
