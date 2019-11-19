Fifty-six years ago on this Nov. 22 President John F. Kennedy was a victim of a plot that took his life along with the dreams of many citizens who mourned his death in the United States and around the world.
The coup d’ etat planners were now able to insert their ideology in the United States government. The individuals behind the coup d’etat were afraid of the unknown.
The physical assassination plan was carried out by assassins firing multiple shots from different locations at the presidential limousine with fatal hits striking the president.
Although the Governor of Texas was hit by errant shots he was not the target. The assassins of President Kennedy made their escape from Dealey Plaza quickly while the supposedly lone gun man was ordered to the Texas Theater.
Immediately the Dallas law authorities were searching for someone to arrest. That arrest came at the Texas Theater with an individual named Lee Harvey Oswald.
The plan was for him to attempt an escape during his arrest and in doing so would be killed; now that part of the original plan had to be changed. The law authorities were intending to charge him with the murder of police officer J.D. Tippit, and also assassinating the president which they did the next day and he became the lone gun man.
The Dallas police and district attorney had concluded that without any doubt he was the killer. After his arrest he was interrogated without a lawyer present and no records, notes have ever been found of the interrogation.
In less than 48 hours after his arrest he would be shot dead by Jack Ruby. He was forever silenced. Jack Ruby was an important piece of the plan in silencing Lee Harvey Oswald. Although the custody of the accused assassin while moving him from the Dallas police station were less than secured and allowed anyone within arm’s length to have access to him, this is exactly what Jack Ruby needed and got from the Dallas Police Department.
Oswald had no knowledge his journey would end just 48 hours later because he was an expendable asset.
Oswald did not fire a single shot that day either at the president or the Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit. He was used as a decoy the first minutes into the assassination, immediately thereafter he became the pasty with fatal implications to his well being.
With their first objective completed on killing the president, now the highest officials in the U.S. government began preparations to implement the lone gun man theory to convince the grieving American public. That also included the cover-up of the assassination.
To lessen the physical evidence they started confiscating cameras, home movie cameras; films and all ground related physical evidence in Dealy Plaza, as well as the evidence in the presidential limousine and later at the Bethesda Naval Hospital the autopsy report.
It is my belief that the following agencies and individuals had knowledge of the political assassination. Lyndon B. Johnson, J. Edgar Hoover, Allen Dulles, William K. Harvey, McGeorge Bundy, Richard M. Nixon, George H. W. Bush, special elements of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Secret Service, Dallas law enforcement, United States government and foreign governments.
The fingerprints of the U.S. government were there years before the Nov. 22, 1963 and continue to be there 56 years after the assassination. The usual language of the government is to consistently support the lone gun man theory which shows just plain arrogance but they can never deny the guilt for the assassination.
President John F. Kennedy said and I quote “A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on, ideas have endurance without death.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.