The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced teacher, counselor, librarian and nurse’s salaries will see an increase this coming school year. Salary increases are expected to exceed mandated increases stated in House Bill 3.
Texas House Bill 3, which mandates an increase in teacher wages, was signed into law on June 11 by Governor Greg Abbott and went into effect the following day.
Beginning the 2019-2020 school year, school districts and open charter schools across the state are required to increase salaries for certain staff.
Approximately $2.6 million, 30 percent of the school district year-over-year budget, will be used towards salary increases.
Of those $2.6 million, $1.9 million will go directly to teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians.
According to a school district press release, with this formula each teacher, librarian, counselor and nurse can expect a minimum salary increase just over $3,000.
While many districts will provide an increase of 3-4 percent, the local school district will provide a minimum salary increase of 5.4 percent, according to the press release.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios also recommended an additional increase of $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000 beyond the state’s mandated minimum salary increase.
