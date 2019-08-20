Members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution supporting and submitting an application for funding under the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Safe Routes to School program.
Michael Garcia, assistant to the city manager and city grant writer, told council members he has met with TxDOT district and San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District engineer “to determine the preferred location for sidewalks, pricing costs, construction activities and environmental needs” to submit the grant application.
Garcia said he, the TxDOT officials and the school district engineer decided to request funding for the construction of six-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides U.S. Highway 90 from the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Multipurpose Facility to East Bean Street.
The funding is being sought for sidewalks to serve students attending the Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary School and the Del Rio Middle School, both located off U.S. Highway 90 on the city’s east side.
“The new proposed scope of work will start at the pedestrian guardrail next to the golf course multipurpose facility and is on both sides of U.S. Highway 90 up to the traffic light at De La Rosa Street. The sidewalk improvements will follow through the west side of East De La Rosa Street and will follow around Elias Torres III Lane and route back to U.S. Highway 90,” Garcia wrote in his summary of the project.
“The Texas Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School program’s purpose is to enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety around schools for students, to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age, to enable and encourage students, including those with disabilities, to walk or use bicycles when traveling to school, and to facilitate a project that will improve safety, reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution in the vicinity of schools,” according to an information packet given to council members about the program.
To be eligible for consideration for Safe Routes to School funds, the information packet noted, “projects must be located within the public right-of-way within two miles of a public, charter or private school serving kindergarten through eighth grade students.”
Garcia noted TxDOT has about $8.7 million in Safe Routes to School funding available this year. He added the city’s application will compete with applications from all over the state.
He said the city will not be required to submit any matching funds, if its application is approved.
“The project will be fully funded, including design, environmental study and construction activities by the Safe Routes to School program, with no local match, if the city of Del Rio is awarded the grant,” he wrote.
