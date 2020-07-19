Pictured from the left: Val Verde Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Secretary June Dennison, scholarship recipient Kelly Janene Smith, scholarship recipient Karla Vanessa Casillas, Auxiliary President Sharon Pettit, Kathy Fletcher Memorial Scholarship Committee Chair Jeanette Gallegos, and Kathy Fletcher Scholarship originator Marvin Fletcher.
Local students were recently presented with scholarships by the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, while the nonprofit also allocated funds to a memorial scholarship fund honoring a former hospital employee who educated herself to a top leadership position.
“Every year the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Auxiliary provides scholarships for local high school graduates. The funds come from the Val Verde Medical Center’s Auxiliary Gift Shop and sales held during the year.,” the hospital said in a statement.
