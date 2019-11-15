Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano said Tuesday he didn’t appreciate a joke from the head of the city’s natural gas division, which is losing two customers for every one it gains.
Lozano made his comments during an overview presentation on the city gas department Tuesday, presented to city council members during a lunchtime work session.
City Manager Matt Wojnowski reminded the council he had sent them an email in August outlining ways to improve the budget process for next year as well as informing and involving council members in future planning.
“We’re going to begin highlighting city departments and divisions at council work sessions, and the goal is to feature one a month. This is to inform the council and the public about particular divisions, to give an overview of their operations and activities, including projects (paid for by) certificates of obligation, review their budgets and expenses and their five-year capital improvement plan, as well as master plan items for each area,” Wojnowski said.
City Utilities Director Matt Evans introduced the presentation, giving the council a look at the natural gas division, which is led by superintendent Danny Jalomos.
“The gas division is made up of 22 positions. We have two pipeline crews, and we have one maintenance crew,” Evans said.
In addition to the three crews, Evans said, the division has a clerk, a gas marketing representative and a regulatory compliance technician.
He said the division currently has four vacancies, two for heavy equipment operators and two for laborers.
“The pipeline crews are responsible for actually extending and working on trenching and that sort of thing, direct work with the pipe. In 2018-2019, they replaced about 4,000 feet of 10-inch bare steel pipe with 6-inch polyethylene pipe and 3,000 feet of 2-inch steel pipe with 2-inch polyethylene pipe,” Evans said.
He noted during the year the crews also replaced 107 steel service connections with polyethylene, relocated 21 gas services, added 17 new gas connections and changed out 200 gas meters as part of a 15-year meter changeout program.
Evans also reviewed highlights from the division’s maintenance crew, which included responding to more than 1,300 service requests, including 368 leak investigations, 950 requests to locate gas lines, 156 calls to relight appliances and turning off 780 gas services for non-payment, then restoring service to 726.
He said the maintenance crew is also responsible for monthly monitoring and testing. Evans reviewed the division’s marketing efforts and a change in the gas rate from 2018-2019 to 2019-2020.
He said although the meter and billing charge stayed at $7, the delivery charge went from $2.0912 per 100 cubic feet in 2018-2019 to $1.6647 per 100 cubic feet in 2019-2020.
Evans said the gas division has revenues estimated at $3,678,244, with an estimated total of $2,458,239. He noted the division is budgeted to transfer $1,08,000 to the city general fund this year.
Evans also reviewed the division’s fleet, which includes a car, pickup trucks, utility trucks, crew cab utility trucks, welding trucks, backhoes and dump trucks. He noted the five-year capital improvement plan for the division includes replacement of backhoes and dump trucks.
He said the division has marked 16 consecutive years of “excellent performance ratings” from the Texas Municipal League and 18 consecutive years of zero violations in inspections by the Texas Railroad Commission.
Evans said the division works hard to cross-train all of its personnel and said the division employees and Jalomos, its superintendent, have been “highly praised” by Railroad Commission inspectors.
Evans ended the presentation by noting the division’s goals include continuing to earn excellent performance rating and zero violations, continuing marketing efforts, introducing incentive programs to attract new customers and continuing with replacement projects.
After the presentation, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked if the city still had a lot of bare steel pipe left to replace.
“No, not that much. Maybe about a mile-and-a-half,” Jalomos replied. He added the state requires the city to replace 5 percent of the system every year. At the current replacement rate, he said later, it will take an estimated four years to replace the steel pipe in the system.
“Eventually, they want the entire system to be polyethylene,” he said.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked about the division’s marketing efforts.
“I would say that it’s gone good, I don’t have any facts with me right now, but we are still losing some customers. We gain a customer and we lose two,” Jalomos said.
“So an article came out the other day that there’s a municipality on the West Coast that recently passed a decision to no longer emphasize natural gas. Do you feel that it’s a consensus of the population that we’re no longer in a natural gas area or do you feel people still prefer gas?” Lozano asked.
“In Texas, gas is going to rule. In California, those people don’t know what they’re talking about,” Jalomos replied, prompting laughter from the audience members.
“All jokes aside, what are some of your proactive approaches to ensure that doesn’t happen here? Because, unfortunately, I don’t consider it a joke,” Lozano said.
“Natural gas is a big portion of the Texas economy, and, all jokes aside Mr. Danny, I would expect that we have a proactive approach to educate the public that gas is something beneficial here in the city,” the mayor added.
Jalomos said the division promotes natural gas and its benefits at a variety of public events throughout the year.
“I’d like to see some proactive approaches to ensure that we stay ahead of the game, because what happens in social media environments today is that we’re going to have a lot of our residents click with what happening in municipalities on the West Coast, so we need to make sure we’re staying proactive and educating the public that natural gas is safe, it’s clean, it’s et cetera, et cetera,” Lozano said.
“I’d like to ensure that we’re staying proactive, and the fact that it’s comical in this room just illustrates the fact that we’re not taking that proactive approach, and I do not find that funny at all since this is a department that’s losing people who are signing up. . .We’re investing money in this department, and it’s laughable to you? I find that extremely concerning,” the mayor added.
Jalomos said there is an abundance of natural gas in Texas.
Lozano then turned to the city manager and said he expected the city to “stay proactive” in marketing the natural gas services offered by the city.
“We need to make sure we keep signing people up for this department. The fact that it’s laughable is really concerning to me, because this is a huge part of the Texas economy,” Lozano said.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked if there was a requirement that developers of new subdivision offer gas to homes they build.
Jalomos replied there was no ordinance requiring them to do so.
“Maybe this is an ordinance we need to get on right away,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.