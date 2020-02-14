Remember when Valentine’s Day was easy to manage? I think fifth grade was the last time I found it simple enough to celebrate and enjoy without any pressure.
Growing up, all you had to do was convince your parents to buy a box of Valentine’s Day cards, preferably with the coolest, yet still slightly geared towards boys, characters, scribble down all of your classmates’ names on them, and make sure you handed them out that day.
I handed out my fair share of comic book-themed Valentine’s Day cards usually accompanied by a lollipop that had no discernible marks except for the white outline of a heart on one side. We all remember those candies.
You’d collect your cards and bring home as much candy as you couldn’t consume, hoping your parents wouldn’t take their “fair share” and enjoy the sweets for the next day or two. You would never really wonder if anyone in your classroom actually had feelings for you. To be fair, in elementary I was more concerned with spelling my 10-letter last name correctly than I was with finding out if anyone liked me.
Now, here I am 30-plus years later and I’m just hoping to make it through the day without spilling food on my work shirt. How times have changed!
To those folks celebrating their love today, please remember that love is an everyday thing. It’s not reserved for just one day out of the year. The greatest love is that which goes without saying. It’s knowing how your partner likes their coffee, how you know how they’re feeling with one sentence or knowing how their favorite food can cure even the darkest days.
Today is a day in which many folks think the more they buy, the more that other person will love them. What do you do the other days of the year?
My dad must have had stock in Hallmark because he always had cards for my mom. On Valentine’s Day it was always two cards – a silly one and a heart-filled one, but they both came from his heart. Sometimes my parents went out to dinner, but often it was just another day for them because love was something that was never in short supply in our house. Was there fighting? Occasionally, but it was never to the point my parents didn’t want to see each other person. You fight, you talk, you makeup and you move on.
I do hope everyone’s Valentine’s Day goes smoothly. I’m not here to dunk on your day. A lot of you all have put a lot of planning into this day, and I’d be bummed to learn it didn’t go well. Enjoy the day, and love to all of you!
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
