Relay for Life, a fundraiser and awareness event honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer, was held on Friday night at the Del Rio Civic Center.
American Cancer Society Community Development Manager for the South Region Karen Gray said the event brought everyone in attendance to honor life.
“We’re all here for the same reason, to honor those who have been touched by this horrible disease and to do everything in our power to finish the fight against cancer,” Gray said.
Survivor of the Evening speaker Sylvia Owens shared her battle against ovarian cancer and said it was a tough battle for her and her family.
“The word cancer, is a very scary word,” Owens said. When Owens’ hair started falling out, due to chemotherapy, she said it was one of the most depressing and unruly parts of that ordeal.
Mercedez Owens, Owens’ daughter, shaved her mother’s head rather than let her go to a hair salon. “You really have no idea what you’re really putting your family through,” Owens said.
Owens said her daughter was brave through that entire journey, but she later learned her daughter spent 30 minutes crying inside the car after shaving her mom’s head.
Owens said a year later she learned how her family was affected by her battle with cancer. Yet, her family made her laugh “in her darkest times” and found ways to keep her going, according to Owens.
“You don’t look back … but you don’t forget what you went through and what you put your family through; so you appreciate them,” Owens said.
After Owens’ speech, Gary Schreiber received the Gwen McGonagall Memorial Survivor Award. Karen Gray said Schreiber received the award for representing dedication, commitment and the spunk that embody the award, and for also being one of the longest Val Verde Relay for Life members.
This year was the mark for the first annual Mary Pierce Memorial Award and was presented by Raul Rivas and Charles Pierce, husband of the late cancer patient advocate Mary Pierce.
Gray said in true Mary Pierce fashion, the award was presented to not one but two women; U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent Sharon Ansick and Betty Castillo, for their continuous dedication to the relay and the survivors.
The Survivor’s Lap followed and each cancer survivor walked around the track at the civic center. People in attendance cheered the survivors until they finished the lap.
The luminaria ceremony took place at night and allowed people to honor the survivors, grieve for those that have been lost, reflect on experiences with cancer and to “find hope that tomorrow holds the promise of a cancer-free world.”
“If you are fighting this battle or have fought this battle – hats off to you; if you are living with someone fighting this battle or live with someone who has fought this battle – hats off to you; to those who have fought diligently and bravely and have gone on to rest in eternal peace – hats off to them; hats off to hope and hats off to each and every one of you,” Sylvia Owens said.
Owens said people, like those in attendance at the event, are making it easier to say cancer is curable.
