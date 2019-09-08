ACUÑA, México – Ante la inminente temporada de lluvias y huracanes, la administración municipal, a través de varias dependencias, entre éstas Protección Civil, realizan acciones preventivas para evitar afectaciones en la ciudad.
Entre las acciones concretas que se han emprendido se incluyen el monitoreo permanente de las condiciones meteorológicas, rehabilitación y acondicionamiento de manera temprana de los albergues, desazolve de los cauces naturales y, sobre todo, una labor de concientización ciudadana, así lo confirmó el Director de Protección Civil, Javier Félix Ríos.
Posterior a reunión que sostuvo con el Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, el titular de Protección Civil explicó las principales acciones que desarrolla actualmente el personal de Obras Públicas y Ecología e Imagen Urbana con limpieza y desazolve en arroyos, para evitar que, en temporada de lluvias se registren taponamientos y obstrucción del paso natural del agua.
Entre los albergues que primeramente son puestos a disposición de la población son los de los centros comunitarios de Granjas del Valle y San Antonio, y en caso de requerirse, se habilita como albergue el Gimnasio José de Las Fuentes Rodríguez.
En estos centros inspeccionarán que el sistema sanitario esté bien, que la cocina esté lista, que colchonetas y otros productos estén disponibles, puesto que cada centro comunitario dispone de estos productos para cuando la necesidad lo requiera.
Llamó a la población a contribuir en esta tarea preventiva, porque es un trabajo en equipo de gobierno y sociedad, de ahí la importancia de evitar tirar cacharros y otros productos a los arroyos.
City officials working in disaster prevention
ACUÑA, Mexico – With the hurricane season upon us, the municipal administration, through several agencies including Civil Protection, is gearing up to prevent damages and ensure the citizens of Acuña remain safe.
Among some of the actions city officials have been undertaking are the permanent monitoring of the meteorological conditions, rehabilitation and early conditioning of shelters, cleanup of local creeks, and especially awareness among local citizens, Director of Civil Protection Javier Félix Ríos, said.
After holding a meeting with Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, the head of the Civil Protection Department said actions currently carried out by the Public Works, Ecology and Urban Image personnel include cleanup of the creeks to prevent obstructions during the rainy season.
The first shelters to be utilized in the event of an emergency will be the community centers at Granjas del Valle and San Antonio, and if required, the José de Las Fuentes Rodríguez Gymnasium can also be utilized as a shelter.
In these centers city officials will verify the water and waste water systems, kitchen, availability of mats and other supplies, since each community center has its own stock of supplies in the event they are needed.
Ríos encouraged everyone to become involved in the preventative actions, because disaster preparedness is a team work between government and society, hence the importance of disposing of garbage properly instead of dumping it in rivers and streams.
