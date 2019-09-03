In the past few years, we have seen many local business improvement projects take place in Del Rio. Driving through the city, you don’t have to go far to see these incredible beautification projects. Just to name a few:
- The breathtaking transformation of the century-old church and creation of the new Texas Community Bank and community center on Pecan Street.
- The contemporary construction of the Edwards Jones Investments building on Garfield that replaced a decapitated home.
- The newly established Mesquite Creek Outfitters on South Main.
- The abandoned warehouse HEB demolished to beautify the corner of 200 Veterans.
- Heritage Academy’s regal makeover of the former Little Red School House on Amistad.
- Veteran’s Square remodel with new parking.
- River City Donuts’ fresh new look and patio.
When businesses in Del Rio invest in building improvements, we all win. Thank you for your vision and for making these stunning enhancements that make Del Rio unique.
