9-18-19 Police Blotter
POSSESSION
Nicholas Glenn Rodriguez, a 24-year-old resident of the 100 block of Windlake Loop, was arrested on Sept. 4, at 11:37 p.m. at the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive, and charged with the possession of marijuana, arrest records show.
Rodriguez was arrested after Del Rio Police Officer Jason Valdez conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive. He was charged with the possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a report of an accident in the city’s west side, near the Del Rio International Airport on Sept. 9, at approximately 2:32 a.m.
Ray Anthony Aguilar, 28, a resident of the 400 block of Ela Street, was arrested and charged with accident involving injury, following an incident in the area of West 10th Street and Avenue U, where an accident with possible injuries was reported, police records state.
