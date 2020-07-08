In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and after receiving guidance from the local public health authority, the National Park Service Amistad National Recreation Area announced the closure of all park facilities over weekends and holidays.
“Effective July 11, 2020 - Amistad National Recreation Area will be closed to all visitors on weekends and holidays until local public health guidance changes. This includes boat ramps, hiking trails, day use areas, and the Visitor Center,” the park announced.
