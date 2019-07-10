The Val Verde County Library will host and present the Strike, Scrape and Shake show by Mark Shelton.
Shelton is a soloist, sideman and educator. His education credentials include positions as a visiting artist at two colleges, teaching percussion at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and leading hundreds of interactive workshops for elementary students.
Shelton’s percussion work can be heard in a variety of symphonies including The North Carolina Symphony, The Dallas Wind Symphony, Strata Big Band and Tin Roof Tango.
The show will take place on July 16 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and will be held inside the large conference room at the library.
“It’s a fun and educational program of a one-man presentation in which he (Mark Shelton) treats the audience to sounds of percussion - drums, hammered dulcimer, rhythm bones, electronic percussion, handpan and more” Val Verde County Library Children’s Librarian Reba Benavides said.
The show is age appropriate for children age five and over. Benavides added for the safety of everybody in attendance, children under the age of five must sit with an adult.
“Due to this, along with space constraints, we cannot allow daycares for this performer,” Benavides said.
Strollers are to be parked in the designated area located in the Story Time Room of the library.
The activity is scheduled for July 16 at 2 p.m.
Benavides and Val Verde County Library Young Adult Specialist Jaqueline Vazquez will be overseeing the events.
Benavides added the summer programs would not have been possible without the contributions from the Friends of the Library.
